Jack Daniel Welninski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Daniel Welninski, age 36, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 24, 1985, to Joseph Welninski and Karie Ranallo Simmons.

Jack was a unique individual who always stood out in the crowd with his charisma and outgoing personality. He put his family before himself in so many ways and was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle.

Fly high Jack, you will be dearly missed.

