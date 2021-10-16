Ismael Mercado Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Ismael Mercado Rodriguez, age 63, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngtown, Ohio.

He was born in Guanica, PR on June 26, 1958 to Juan Ismael Mercado and Gumersinda Rodriguez Irizary.

Ismael was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Brooklyn, New York at 3 months old, were he lived most of his life.

He enjoyed playing trumpet in his younger years.

Ismael then moved to Youngstown, Ohio 20 years ago, where he worked in the HVAC field. His grandchildren truly were the light of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Luisa Mercado; his children, Juan Ismael Mercado, Lisandra (Wilfredo) Rivera of Youngstown, Ohio and grandchildren, Angelina Rivera and Wilfredo Rivera, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Ismael Mercado and son, Daniel Mercado.

