YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022.

He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher.



Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Hurley will be missed by all those he’s left behind.



He is survived by his children, Kenneth (Tammy) Fenstermacher of E. Helena, Montana and Gina (Michael) Brandt of Columbiana, Ohio; siblings, Johnny Fenstermacher of West Virginia, Guy Fenstermacher of Belington, West Virginia, Norma Foy of Leetonia, Ohio and Ellen Carter of Huttonsville, West Virginia and grandchildren, Khendra Fenstermacher of Billings, Montana, Karissa Fenstermacher of Billings, Montana, Lawrence Fenstermacher of Clancy, Montana and Logan (Lauren) Pasqual of Newport, Kentucky.



Besides his parents, Hurley was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Baughman and his brothers, Tom Fenstermacher and Harold Fenstermacher.



At Hurley’s request no public services will be observed.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

