SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Lloyd Vasconi, age 68, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 29, 1953 to Howard and Hazel (Lloyd) Vasconi.



He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Howard L. (Sam Coon) Vasconi II of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; daughter, Melinda (Kyle Davis) Vasconi of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Aalyha Vasconi, Ethan Vasconi, Toby Knofsky, Aubrianna Vasconi and Baylee Madasz and brother, Richard Vasconi of North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tara Glaske.



A memorial for Howard will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 2 Cherry St., Wheatland, PA 16161.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

