POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85, of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio passed away at home with his family.

He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937, to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes.

Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and theatre productions. He loved spending time with family playing cards and board games, listening to music, dancing and he enjoyed watching the Youngstown Phantoms hockey games. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and always had a story to share.

Howard is survived by his children, Howard of North Canton, David (Cathy) of Poland, Donald of Sebring. Kevin of Poland; grandchildren, Mindy of Louisville, Allen of Akron, James of Sebring, Tim (Cara) of New Middletown, Tyler of Poland; great-grandchildren, Kiersten Hanes of Louisville, Kayden Yoho of Louisville, sisters-in law, Connie of Alliance, Annie Burrier of Salem, and special friends, Janet, and Tina May both of Sebrng.

Besides his parents, Howard was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Burrier); son, James, great-grandson, Dominic Loy, siblings, Thomas, Richard, and James

A special thank you to Dr. Michael Evan and the Akeso Hospice team for their love and compassionate care.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to the time of prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515

