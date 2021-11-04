Horace Landers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 31, 2021, God sent his heavenly angels to escort Horace Landers, age 83, of Youngstown, Ohio, to his resting place after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Sardis, Alabama on November 9, 1937 to Albert and Anna (Hunter) Landers.



After attending Shiloh High School, Horace moved to Youngstown where he met and married his late wife, Fannie Wallace, on October 12, 1959.

At first, he worked various jobs in the area but found a home at Trinity Methodist Church in 1969. Horace retired from the church in 2009 after 40 years.



Horace leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Thaddeus (Angela) Landers, Rodney (Sabbrina) Landers and Christopher Landers, all of Youngstown; brothers, Elza (Barbara) Landers, Oscar Landers and Hayward (Beverly) Landers, all of Alabama; special aunt, Willie Lee Hunter of Alabama and his dedicated companion of over 21 years, Jeanie Woods of Youngstown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adrian Peterson, Devan (Paron) Usher, Thalier Landers, Angelica (Evan) Banks, Alana Landers, Celeste Landers, Danica Landers, Bryanna Landers and Sandi Weaver; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.



The family would also like to acknowledge a special thank you to Attorney James E. “Ted” Roberts, hospice nurse, Jason Medved and the staff of Southern Care Hospice and others with:

Perhaps you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair.

Perhaps you sent a floral piece if so, we saw it there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say.

Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us today.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much, whatever the part.



Besides his parents, Horace was also preceded in death by his son, Horace Landers, Jr. and siblings, Albert Landers, Jr., John Henry Landers, Melvin Landers and Anna Elizabeth Landers.



Viewing and Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44514.

Private burial to take place in Belmont Park Cemetery.



Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.