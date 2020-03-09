Hillary Silas “Butch” Greer, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hillary Silas “Butch” Greer, 68, went home with Jesus after losing his battle with cancer, Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Butch was born on January 11, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Hillary and (Helen Salata) Greer.

After graduating from Wilmington Area High School, he worked for the Crane Company, U.S. Steel and Republic Steel, during which time he completed a motor inspector/electrician apprenticeship. Butch then took employment with Owens Corning (formerly U C Industries) in Tallmadge, Ohio and retired after 22 years choosing to work part time in the maintenance department of Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for arrowheads, bicycling, gardening, cooking, wine making and spending time with his family, including fun-filled day trips with his grandchildren.

Butch is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane (Williams) Greer; daughter, Julie Antalocy of Canfield; son, Jeremy (Amy) Greer of West Middlesex; nephew and honorary family member, Justin (Kelly) Hoffman of Mercer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Helena and Franky Antalocy, Chloe and Kylie Greer, Kadence Leonard; sister, Debbie (Bill) Moorhouse of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; brother, Gary Greer; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Williams of New Castle and numerous family members and friends who will miss him greatly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, David R Williams.

Honoring Butch’s wishes, there will not be calling hours or services.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

