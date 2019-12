VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Herbert Lee Snowden, age 60, of Vienna, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Warren on July 30, 1959 to Herbert and Dorthea (Eakins) Snowden, Sr.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to Herbert’s family, please visit our floral section.