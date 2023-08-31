YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Jake” Jacob Seelbaugh, Jr. passed away at the age of 87 at his home in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

He was born April 25, 1936 in Youngstown to the late Henry J. and Alberta M. (Ekis) Seelbaugh.

Jake retired from a career as a self-employed painter and previously worked at Republic Rubber in Youngstown.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

He was an avid and knowledgable sports fan. He was involved in sports all of his life and he enjoyed watching the Cleveland sports teams. Jake was a bowler and a pitcher in a senior baseball league. He was also a skilled billiards player and enjoyed playing golf with his friends in the golf league. Jake loved his family and they will miss his wit and playful teasing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Gina Seelbaugh; sisters, Phyllis Watson and Fern Heckert; sister-in-law, Dee Thomas. He is also survived by his children, Patricia Council of Prince Frederick, MD; Brenda (Richard) Coles of Sandy, Utah, Lisa (Nicholas) Peterson of Canfield, Ohio, Kevin (Sheri) Seelbaugh of Vandalia, Ohio; step-children, Lisa (Brad) Dutot of Boston, MA and Kevin (Kelly) Terpak of Arlington, Virginia. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.

Jake will be greatly missed by his family.

