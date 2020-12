AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henri Johannes Van Der Aa, age 69, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Sharon Harakl and his son, Ryan Van der Aa.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henri Johannes Van Der Aa, please visit our floral store.