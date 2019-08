SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Helen (Trapp) Claypool, age 87, of Slippery Rock Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at Quality of Life Service – Grove Manor in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Pittsburgh on September 1, 1931, to James Edmund and Katherine (Pullan) Trapp.

Full obituary will appear soon.

