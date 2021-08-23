Helen Ruth Humphries, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ruth Humphries, age 77, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Carolina, West Virginia on March 11, 1944 to Earl and Frieda (Eagle) Cain.

She is survived by her children, Mary Helen Humphries and Eugene (Mary March) Humphries; grandchildren, David Schoolcraft of Austintown, Jamie (Shanna) Schoolcraft of Howland, Eugene (Carol) K. Humphries of Youngstown, Alicia and Angelica Humphries, of Georgia and Larnell Williams of Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Cloey, Josey, Sofie, Kylie, Maddie, Tykell, Trevon, Tyron, Jamier, Jamaree, Zoe, Jaime, Nisha, Makayla, Bella and OJ; siblings, Kenneth Kain, David (Lilly) Cain and Virginia Stubs and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Eddie and Bernard Cain.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Ruth Humphries, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.