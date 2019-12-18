Breaking News
Helen “Helli” Marie Ashley, Boardman, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

December 11, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Helen “Helli” Marie Ashley, age 75, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman. 

She was born in Youngstown, on October 18, 1944.

Helli is survived by her sons, Robert (Candi) Ashley Jr., of Austintown, Ohio, Aaron Ashley of Pittsburgh; brothers, Michael Perankovich, Dan Molnar of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Cameron and Miranda Ashley of Austintown, Ohio.

Helli was known to be a free spirit and loved animals.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. 

