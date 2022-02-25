YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Heidi Jo Kroeck, age 61 of Youngstown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on May 27, 1960 to Karl and Joanne (Adams) Kroeck.

Heidi is survived by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Obinger of Youngstown and nephews, Kyle Kroeck of Massachusetts and Christopher “Kit” Kroeck of Colorado.

Besides her parents, Heidi was also preceded in death by her brother, Galen Kroeck.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Boardman, Ohio.

