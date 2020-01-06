Heather Michelle Herron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Heather Michelle Herron, age 40, of Youngstown, passed away to her heavenly home.

She was born in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, on February 5, 1979 to Patrick and Sandra (Smith) Herron.

Heather is survived by her former husband, Brian; her children, Julia Maksinchuk of Plum, Pennsylvania, Samuel, Cullen and Ashley Maksinchuk of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; her mother, Sandra Herron; Chris (Elizabeth) Herron of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, Matthew (Andrea) Herron of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania and April (Bob) Tipinski of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Herron.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

