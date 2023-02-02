CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hartley Owens, Jr., of Campbell, Ohio, passed away into his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 92.

He was born May 25, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Hartley Owens, Sr. and Mary (Peoples) Owens.

He leaves behind his wife, Sarah Childs; daughters, Tiffany (Steven Laflore) Riley, Tamika (Paul Perry) Riley and Toya (Devlin Patton) Scott; brother, Henry (Angela) Owens; his close friend, Hugh Frost; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Hartley was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Geneva, Ruth, John and Sylvester.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hartley Owens, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.