Harry Ford, Poland, Ohio

POALND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Ford, age 93, a went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, December 27, 2020.

He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to Florence and Harry Ford. He came to Youngstown at the age of 5, attended Youngstown schools where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 1945. He was already in the Navy when he graduated.

Harry returned to Youngstown in 1946. He worked for the Eastman Kodak company and later Youngstown Lithograph where he was until he retired.

In 1949, Harry married Mariann Malony, their friendship began when they were nine years old. Together they attended Evangel Baptist Church where Harry served in many capacities.

Harry is survived by Mariann; son, Thomas of Baltimore; daughters, Lyn (Ralph) Gustafson of Lino Lakes, Minnestoa, Pam (Kim) Gustafson of Phoenix, Arizona, Melissa (Ralph) Six of Topeka, Kansas as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a service for Harry when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts to honor Harry be sent either to Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Boulevard, Boardman OH 44512, to be used for missions or to Cornerstone Church, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, Iowa 50010, in support of the church plant where their grandson, Nathan, is co-leading in the fall. Please mark it “Cincinnati Plant” on the memo line.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry Ford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.