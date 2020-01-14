Harry Benjamin “Ben” Palmer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Harry Benjamin “Ben” Palmer, Jr., age 53, of Youngstown, passed away at home.

He was born on November 3, 1966 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Harry B. Sr. and Dorothy Ann (Greene) Palmer.



Ben is survived by his brother, Warren (Michelle) Palmer of Girard, Ohio; nephews, Rickie A. Palmer, Randy Palmer; nieces, Tracy L. Palmer, Rachael Palmer; aunt, Tessie McGinnis and several cousins.



Besides his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his brothers, Richie William Palmer and Randy Lynn Palmer.



Ben graduated from South Harrison High School in West Virginia and work most of his life in the autobody and auto repair industry.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S Silvat Inc.