Harry Anthony Copp, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 10, 2020, Dr. Harry Anthony Copp, age 85, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown, on May 16, 1934 to Harry and Victoria (Starcevic) Copp.

Harry was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to become a podiatrist until his retirement.

His love continued for his hometown of Campbell and he actively supported his grandson’s school, Campbell Elementary.

Harry loved his yard and spent long days landscaping it, maintaining a pond, plants and other hand built structures, being recognized as an Official Urban Wildlife Refuge by the Humane Society of America. He was a great supporter of YSU football and held season tickets for many years. His fondest memory of YSU football was attending the 1994 National Championship game in Huntington, West Virginia, where the Penguins beat Boise State. One of Harry’s greatest pastimes was traveling to Canada (1960s-1980s) to fish and for many years had his own boat. He worked on passing his love of fishing on to his daughter. When Harry started a project, he was sure to follow through. In 1989, he attempted to save Villa Maria High School from closing and fought the battle to the end in order to preserve his daughter’s education. Harry loved Big Band music, especially the Glen Miller Orchestra. He was also known to build gourd bird houses. Harry was known for his sense of humor and loved to help others and always offered a “thank you” when others gave back.

He was a devoted member of St Angela Merci Church in Youngstown.

Harry is survived by his wife, Betty (Buttry) Copp, of 62 years; daughter, Janine Copp-Miligi; his beloved grandson, Gavin Miligi and a sister, Ann Zaborsky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Copp and Victoria (Starcevic) Copp (1992), with whom he was very close to.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

