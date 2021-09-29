Harriet Alice Smith, Beaver, PA

September 25, 2021

Harriet Alice Smith, Beaver, Pennsylvania - obit
BEAVER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Alice Smith, age 67, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania on March 19, 1954 to William Harper and Elsie Vogel Rounds.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Darrell E. Smith and numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

