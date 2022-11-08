AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Harold Lee “Skip” Joseph, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home.

He was born in Warren, on November 14, 1969, to William and Michael Joseph.

Skip is survived by his wife, Heather Lee Joseph; children, Ashley Ament of Texas, Ryan Joseph and Shawn Paul Joseph, both of Campbell; stepchildren, Kayla Bouch of Niles, William Smith of Hubbard, Warren Smith of Liberty, Rachel Smith of Struthers, LCpl Allan Covert USMX of Okinawa, Japan and Donn Farrar Covert of Youngstown; grandchildren, Kason of Texas, Donavan, Connell and Callum, all of Niles and Keirsten of Struthers and great-grandchildren.

Besides his mother, Skip was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Watt-Joseph and grandparents, Harold and Imojean Joseph.

Ship was a 1988 Niles McKinley High School and was employed by (Loudin) Joseph Co. and later for Lowe’s Home Improvements in Boardman.

He as a huge Michigan Wolverine football fan, always donning the blue and maize. He spent many summers camping, swimming, fishing, hiking and absolutely loved to travel and explore with camera in hand. Skip also enjoyed volunteering for several community outreach and clean programs and was always willing to help those in need. He loved animals and had a great fondness for his pet cockatoo, Penelope; even through his last days was there by his side.

The family would like to show special gratitude to Dr. James Eryeart, Mary, Bernice and the rest of his staff. They have all stood by Skip’s side and helped fight his battle with heart disease and diabetes. Their kindness and patience was unwavering.

A celebration of life and Mercy Dinner was held for close friends.

There will be no public funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Skip’s honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

