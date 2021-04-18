Harold Jett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Jett, age 83, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 17, 1938 to Harold Jett and Ayasha Goode.

He met the lovely Josephine Hisle when she was 19-years-old; a month later, he proposed to her. They went on to celebrate 57 blessed years together on February 22, 2021. In addition to his beloved Josephine, he leaves to cherish and honor his memory his brother, Ervin Johnson; his children, Harold (Lillian) Salim Jett, Aaron Harold Jett, Lynette Marie Jett and Shawn A. Jett; his grandchildren, Akeema Perkins, Shawna Perkins, Tysheena (Marlin) Cottle Huffin, Jaykeena (Darryl) Thornton and Salim Coney (Angela) Jett; a host of great-grandchildren and a lifetime of family and friends whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ayasha Goode and his sisters, Sylvia Tirado and Haleem Goode.

Harold worked at GM for 30 years and was a skilled professional welder.

He was also an exceptional fisherman, an avid reader of books and played the guitar. No one was a stranger and he made friends everywhere. Everyone who knew him loved him.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.