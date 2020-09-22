Harold H. Wilbert, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 21, 2020, Harold H. Wilbert, Jr., age 58, of Warren, Ohio passed away at home.

He was born on November 20, 1961 to Harold H., Sr. and Vivian Wilbert.

Besides his father, Harold is survived by his children, Natasha Wilbert of Warren, Ohio, Keyon Wilbert, Kawaun Wilbert and Kareem Wilbert; four grandchildren and other family members.

Harold was preceded is death by his mother, Vivian.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. (a full service funeral home) Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

