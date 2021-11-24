Harold Ernest Bradford, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Ernest Bradford, age 74, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Struthers, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 17, 1947, to Harold and Edna (Wiles) Bradford.

He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force.

Later in life he retired from Fireline, Inc., in downtown Youngstown where he made many lifelong friends.

He enjoyed shopping at Goodwill, garage sales, and buying and selling stereo equipment.

Harold would do anything for anyone but he would never ask for any help for himself. He had so much strength and pride. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren when he was feeling well enough. A thoughtful person, he always brought presents for the kids. He was also very quiet and reserved.

He was married to mother of his children, the late Arlene Bradford, for over 20 years. They remained friendly after their divorce and always looked out for one another.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Steve (Jenn) Bradford of Tennessee, Sharon (Josh) Jamieson of Cleveland, Ohio, Jennifer Bradford of Struthers, Ohio and Rob (Amanda) Bradford of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; 12 grandchildren who loved their Grandpa very much and sister, Joannie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray and sister, Barb.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harold Ernest Bradford, please visit our floral store.