POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Earl Frederick II, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on July 22, 1960, in Frankfurt, Germany to Harold Earl and Alice Joanne (Mackey) Frederick I.

Harold grew up in Green County, Pennsylvania and traveled the world as he proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was employed as a diesel mechanic and worked on big rigs. Harold and his wife, Donna lived and raised their children in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

After retiring, the family moved to Ohio and in his free time Harold enjoyed biking and hiking on the Appalachian Trail.

He leaves behind his wife, Donna Frederick; children, Jacob Frederick, Sally Frederick, Jason Frederick; sisters, Jane Frederick-Antonelli, Christine (Kenny) Hunnell and brother, Roy Edward (Lori) Frederick.

A private service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Harold’s memory to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, https://appalachiantrail.org//, a place where Harold enjoyed spending countless hours hiking and biking.

