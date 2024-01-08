AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Haley Brianna Rodenburg, age 23 of Austintown, Ohio, passed away of natural causes.

She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on August 8, 2000, to Daniel and Aimee.

Besides her parents, Haley is survived by her life partner, Ashton of Austintown; best friend Savanna; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and fur babies.

Haley was preceded in death by her Grandma Gail and Papa, Gramma Betty and Papaw Mutt.

Viewing and family to received friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories, send condolences and make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Haley Brianna Rodenburg, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.