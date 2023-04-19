WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grigori Marc Loy, age 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born August 29, 1951, the son of Jay Cee Loy and Elizabeth (Russ) Loy.

Grigori was a commercial truck driver who worked for Star Trucking.

In his free time, he was passionate about scuba diving and he was a creative man. He enjoyed creating all sorts of things on his 3D printer but more than anything else, Grigori loved being with his grandchildren, who equally adored being with him.

He is survived by his daughters, Carrie Onder of Warren, Ohio, Billie Brunn of South Bend, Indiana and Jodi Cutlip of Paulding, Ohio; grandchildren, Amber Wolpert, Cheyanne Wolpert, Carter Onder, Dominic Onder, Abbigail Cutlip and Margaret Cutlip and siblings, Michael (Traci Ingersoll Loy) Loy of Chicago, Illinois, Marty Loy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Traci Loy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Laurie Loy of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Robyn (Dave) Fivecoats of Auburn, Indiana.

Per Grigori’s request there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

