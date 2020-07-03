Gretchen Mary (Stein) Hardie, New Castle, PA

July 2, 2020

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, Gretchen Mary (Stein) Hardie, age 76, passed away. 

She was born in Silverton, Oregon on March 19, 1944 to Roy and Frances Stein.

Gretchen is survived by her children, Sherrie L. Cook of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Robert Mathew of Gold Hill, Oregon, Michael Mathew of Pennsylvania and other family members.

Full obituary to appear soon.

