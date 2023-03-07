AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Gregory Michael “Grainger Greg” Foley, age 63 of Austintown, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on September 1, 1959 to Norman Joseph and Catherine “Kay” (O’Brien) Foley Jones.

Besides his mother, Greg is also survived by his children, Heather M. Foley of Canfield and Anthony Foley of Austintown and siblings, Jane Foley of Youngstown formerly of Colorado, Ken Foley of Youngstown and Catherine Foley of Colorado.

Besides his father, Greg was also preceded in death by his brother, Brad Foley.

Greg graduated high school in 1978 then worked at Grainger Industrial Supply and was widely known as “Grainger Greg.”

He enjoyed car shows, NASCAR and Nitro Racing. He taught himself HVAC and liked to teach others the skills he had. Greg was very proud of his Masonic affiliation with the Canfield Argus Lodge 545 F&AM where he was a Past Master.

Family to receive friends during a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

