Grace A. Barron, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace A. Barron, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born on July 26, 1933 in West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Fred S. and Mary (Horvath) Cercone.

She was the wife of her loving husband, the late Milton A. Barron (Buck). She is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Fred) Miller, Daniel (Deborah) Barron, and William (Renee) Barron; seven grandchildren, Heather Rayner, Holly Freeman, Kara Allison, Amanda Barron, Brian Barron, Kylee Barron, and Carmin Barron and five great-grandchildren, Christopher Beers, Trenton Beers, Bethany Beers, Rylee Barron and Brendan Allison. She also loved “her dog,” Beanie.

In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Cercone Jr., Francis Cercone, Denis Cercone, Rita Dombrowski, Irene Trimmer, Beatrice Thompson and Florence Cercone.

Grace was feisty, creative, and always knew what she wanted. She enjoyed playing bingo, bending the rules when playing cards, putting together puzzles, quilting, and sewing. She loved to watch the birds, squirrels, and deer while sitting at her kitchen table. She liked to ask if you knew what kind of bird was at her feeder so she could teach you if you didn’t.

Most of all she loved her family. On Christmas Eve you were expected to be at her home for an Italian Christmas meal of sauce with meatballs and sausage, pasta, antipasto salad, smelts and lots of cookies, especially pizzelles.

The family would like to express its thanks and appreciation to Dr. Coleman and the staff at Avalon Place in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Per Grace’s wishes, there will be no services.

