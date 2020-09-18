Gloria W. Kates Fowler, Ohio

September 17, 2020

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Gloria W. Kates, age 74, of Fowler, Ohio passed away at Select Specialty Youngstown Hospital. 

She was born in Port Clinton, Ohio on December 26, 1945 to James and Thelma (Harvey) Kates.

Gloria is survived by her son, Jason (Kawanda) Kates of Sicklerville, New Jersey and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

