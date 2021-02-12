Gloria Perez de la Vega Ludert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Perez de la Vega Ludert (Vargas), age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio after a courageous battle with COVID-19 surrounded by her loved ones.

She leaves behind her two treasured sons, Federico Vargas Perez de la Vega and Manuel (Gretchen) G. Vargas and her three cherished grandchildren, Miguel 14, Mia 13 and Isabella 10.

Gloria was born on March 15, 1937 in Mexico City.

She studied and volunteered as a social worker in her earlier years.

Later, she met the love of her life, Miguel Vargas, in Mexico City. They were married on December 22, 1967. They moved to Cuernavaca, Morelos where she resided the last 50 years of her life.

Gloria was a well-known real estate agent in Cuernavaca for 43 years.

She was an outstanding mother, friend and a gentle human being. Gloria’s legacy will live on forever in the hearts of her loved ones and the many cherished friends she leaves behind.

Gloria will be honored by family and friends in a private celebration of her life in her hometown of Cuernavaca. The date and place is yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation to help with the family’s funeral and travel expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.

