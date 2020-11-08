Gloria Lynn Cosenza, Youngstown, Ohio

November 4, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lynn Cosenza, age 62, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. 

She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on March 18, 1958 to Edward Warren and Valjean (Davidson) Jackson.

