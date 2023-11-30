BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Gloria Jean Metcalf, age 93, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1930, to Joe Barron and Esther Gonzalez Barron.

Gloria married her husband, Ray L. (Joe) Metcalf, in 1961 and they spent 54 wonderful years together until his passing in 2015.

She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord and was a born-again Christian for over 50 years.

For many years, Gloria was also a proud member of The 700 Club. In the evenings she enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and the Family Feud with her daughter, Michelle and spending time with family and friends who brought so much happiness to her life. Gloria was proud of and loved her Mexican heritage. She was fluent in Spanish and she enjoyed Spanish music and dancing. Her favorite foods were authentic Mexican meals but occasionally, she had Shelly walk to Wendy’s to get her a hamburger. Her other favorite fast food was from Taco Bell.

Gloria is survived by her children, Michelle (James) Raymond, Robert (Michelle) White, Jr., Minister Esther White and David (Mary Monica) Metcalf; sister, Elisa Vecchiarelli; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at Highway Tabernacle Fellowship Hall, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515 on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.