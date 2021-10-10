Glenn Albert Tohm, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Glenn Albert Tohm, age 86, of New Middletown, Ohio, died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born in Greenford, Ohio on June 7, 1935, to Carl Rhinard and Ida Hermena (Wendland) Tohm, who preceded him in death.

Glenn is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Virginia Lee (Marchand) Tohm of New Middletown; children, Karen Tohm, Kathy Allason, Irene Calvin, Olga Tondo, Anna Tohm, Linda Bellon and David Tohm; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Glenn came from a large family. He had eight siblings, Doris Weber, Fred Tohm, Ruth Greier, Bruce Tohm, Marilyn McLare, Raymond Tohm, Gary Tohm and Janet Levine.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

