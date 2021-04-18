Giulio Vincent Savioli, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giulio Vincent Savioli, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Addison Healthcare Center in Masury, Ohio.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on October 20, 1954 to Giulio and Ella (Knight) Savioli.

He is survived by his siblings, Ralph Savioli, Diane Chase, Joe Savioli and Paul Savioli.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

