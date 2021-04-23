Gerinaldo “Gerry” C. Amill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, April 19, 2021, Gerinaldo “Gerry” C. Amill, age 66, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on October 14, 1954 to Jose Amill and Juanita Natal Collazo.

Gerry is survived by his daughter, Nicole Amill; grandsons, Logan and Daniel and siblings, Olga (Angel) Criado, Amelia (Rick) Sandoval, Josephine Amill Martinez, Alven Amill and Carlos Ramos.

Besides his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his siblings, Antonio “Tony” Amill and Daisy Amill Rosa.

Gerry honorably service his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He loved baseball and working on cars. His favorite player was Roberto Clemente. Gerry was also “the greatest” fan of Carlos Santana music.

A private family viewing was held.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.