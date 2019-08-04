Gerald Matthew Lack, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Friday, July 27, 2019, Gerald Matthew Lack, age 72, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Monaca, Pennsylvania on October 18, 1946, to Matthew and Marian (Hale) Lack.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carol (Misner) Lack; stepson, Brian Misner of Volant, Pennsylvania; siblings, April Dupree of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, Joseph Lack of Jacksonville, Florida, Dennis Lack of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, John Lack of Virginia; grandchildren, Bella Misner and Winter Herbert.

He was preceded is death by his parents.

Gerald honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, was formerly a baker at Rosie’s bakery and enjoyed Jigsaw Puzzles.

He was be laid to rest in the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies in Washington County, Cecil Township, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.