Gerald L. Steen, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” L. Steen, age 75, the youngest and sole survivor of six children passed away at home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 22, 1945 to Harold Delmar and Martha (Gunfley) Steen.

Jerry started dating the love of his life, Sally (Lightner) on December 20, 1975 and they married on April 30, 1977. From this union they were blessed with four sons, Steven (Lisa), Jeffrey (Lori), Gerald, Jr. (Erica) and Kevin (Valerie).

He is survived by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and 13 grandchildren, Stefan, Samantha, Allasyn, Sara, Julianne, Cassandra, Ronald, Jaxson, Lily, Ella and Alicia Steen and Haylee and Alexandra (Allie) Clark and one great-granddaughter, Gabriella “Gabby” Radu.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Joe and Bob and two sisters, Emma Young and Betty Rainey.

Jerry worked as a union construction laborer, retiring in 2004, with over 40 years under his belt. He worked for many, many, many contractors over the years.

When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family. As he got older he enjoyed shopping, cooking and baking. His favorite hobby was baking cookies for his family and grandchildren and anyone passing through. They became known as “Papa’s cookies.” He also enjoyed making brandy and giving it to family and friends as he quit drinking in 2004.

He was a 17-year throat cancer and a 16-year lung cancer survivor. He went through radiation and chemotherapy with the same gusto he did everything. The family would humbly like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their kind, compassionate understanding and true dedication to our family.

Per Jerry’s wishes there will be no services.

He requested that any memorial tributes be made as monetary donations to his wife, Sally Steen, 3095 E. State Street, Lot 52, Hermitage, PA 16148. She will distribute the funds to his favorite local charity.

