Gerald L. Morgan, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Tuesday, January 5, 1945, Rev. Gerald “Gary” L. Morgan, age 88, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to the Lord, surrounded by love.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 9, 1932 to Albert Edward and Amelia Viola (Layne) Morgan.

Gerald’s memory will be forever cherished by his beloved wife of 66 years, Anna “Kay” (Brunfield) Morgan of Columbiana, Ohio; children, Rev. Gary L. (Ronda) Morgan of Franklin, Ohio and Shelley (Rev. Jan) Winnale of Columbiana, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) Morgan, Veronica (Adam) Higginbotham, Mallory (Anthony) Caeton, Hillary Scholz, Durand and Deron Winnale and his great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Titus Morgan, Declan, Cohen and Nora Higginbotham and Rory Caeton.

Besides his parents, Rev Morgan was also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa G. Haverstock and two sisters, Sylvia M. and Myrtle I. Morgan.

Gerald was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, honorably serving four years during the Korean War. During this time, he worked at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

After leaving the military, he was Vice President of Arlington Roofing & Sheet Metal Company in Arlington, Virginia and later began to sense the call to ministry.

Gerald was a minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 63 years, serving Ohio at Hanging Rock, Portsmouth Sciotoville, Newcomerstown, Lancaster First, Marietta, Columbus West Broad, Springfield High Street, West Milton, Dayton Northridge and Columbiana. He served in various positions and boards at the district and general church level.

Being an outdoorsman, Gerald enjoyed working in the yard, walking and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed telling jokes and stories. He cherished his wife, Kay, and all of his family but most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the funeral service at Noon, in the Columbiana Church of the Nazarene, 330 N. Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

In accordance with Ohio mandates, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Gerald will be buried in a private family ceremony at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbiana Nazarene Church, 330 N. Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408, to support retired Nazarene ministers and their spouses.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. To share memories, send condolences or make a donation please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

