Gerald L. (Jerry) Kliner, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. (Jerry) Kliner, 77, passed away at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Salem West following a brief illness.

He was born in Leetonia on February 4, 1942, a son of Elmer and Rachel (Exten) Kliner.

Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was a meat cutter for A & P in Salem, Lisbon, and Erie, Pennsylvania. Jerry later worked for Sparkle in Youngstown before retiring from Giant Eagle.

Jerry honorably served his country in the United Stares Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Amvets, Salem Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the V.F.W.

For several years he enjoyed scuba diving and was certified open water. He also enjoyed metal detecting.

He is survived by his loving companion, Carolyn Parfaite of Salem, Ohio; sons, Justin (Valerie) Duffy and Jereme (Crystal) Kliner, both of Lisbon; brother, Gary Dean (Julie) Kliner of Florida; grandchildren, Sarah, Trenton, Kyle and Ian. Jerry will also be sadly missed by Carol Brown and Jon Blair.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Kliner and his sister, Sondra Rohan.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

