Gerald “Jerry” Wilkerson, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Gerald “Jerry” Wilkerson, age 59, of Girard, passed away at home.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 25, 1960 to Jane (Grimm) Altier.

Jerry is survived by his children, Gerald “Jerry” Wilkerson II of Girard, Heather (Nick Amberger) Wilkerson of Howland; grandchildren, Nico, Kash, Zane Amberger, all at home; sister-in-law, Nancy Wilkerson and nephew, Michael “Micky” Saxon.

Besides his mother, Jerry was preceded in death by his step-“father,” Amato Altier, who reared his with Jane; siblings, Richard “Rick” Wilkerson, James Wilkerson and Bonnie Saxon.

Jerry said he, “fought a hard battle with COPD lung disease and an even harder battle against Glioblastoma brain cancer.” He enjoyed and left memories in his children’s hearts of the summer trips they took together in the Florida Keys and fishing trips with his son.

Jerry loved spending time with his family, but on a lighter note, he also enjoyed gambling, especially his “scratchers,” his daily trip to the local pub to see friends but mostly “yelling at his son, Jerry.”

