GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 6, 2023, Gerald “Jerry” Hess Ridge, age 62, of Girard, died unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Youngstown on April 21, 1961, to Donald and Beverly (Colbert) Ridge.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry (Courtney) Ridge of Girard; grandchildren, Jayden and Tatum both at home; siblings, Marty (Roberta) Ridge of Austintown, Barb (Faron) Deans of Girard, Don (Tracy) Ridge of Hanoverton, Bill (Debi) Ridge of Arizona, Susan Ridge of North Carolina and Christine (Chris) Loomis of Austintown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer (Wellington) Ridge.

A Memorial Service will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Memorials in Jerry’s name can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

