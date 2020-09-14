Gerald J. Arnal, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald J. Arnal, Jr. announces his passing, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 58.

He was born in Youngstown on November 22, 1961 to Gerald Sr. and Elaine Arnal, who both preceded him in death.

Gerald known loving as “Jerry,” graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1980 and attended Youngstown and Kent State Universities.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; stepchildren, Brooke (Seth) Runser, Dana (Dante) DiRienzo; sister, Michelle Prusak; niece, Elaine Prusak; grandchildren, Dylan, Addison and Dominic.

Jerry was an outdoorsman who loved nature and all the scenic beauty this world offered. He loved adventure and could find peace while sleeping under the stars especially in his favorite vacation spot of Hawaii. Although, he loved adventure, he was always excited to return home to his canine companions.

He retired from the Ohio Division of Wildlife where he never felt like he worked a day in his life because of his co-workers and their shared love for the outdoors.

Jerry had a lifelong passion for music, whether it be recording his own songs, listening to his favorite artists or singing in his original band, Blackjack. He was in several bands throughout his career and enjoyed singing lead vocals and playing his guitar where he formed lifelong friendships.

The Arnal family invites family and friends to a Memorial Gathering for Jerry on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

