Gerald Douglas Channels, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Douglas “Doug” Channels passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home in Salem, Ohio with family by his bedside.

He was born October 17, 1949 in Spencer, West Virginia to Gerald Edward and Jean (Wadeking) Channels.

He is survived by his sister, Janet (John) Nemeth; his twin brothers, Dennis and Danny and his brother, Dean (Kara).

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his older brother, Gary.

Doug loved to joke and have fun. He was a fantastic people person. Doug became best known in the community as “The Walmart Man” because of his 15 years as door greeter at Walmart in Salem, Ohio. He loved interacting with the children who entered the store and especially enjoyed playing Santa for them each year, however, the most important thing to remember about Doug was how much he loved Jesus. He will be dearly missed.

Doug leaves behind his wife, Bonnie, whom he married on March 27, 1999 to cherish his memory; stepdaughter, Brenda (Phil) McIntosh and their children, Jonah, Moses (Angela), Rebekah, Joshua (Kayla), Jonathan (D’Kota), Noah (Savannah), Sarah (fiancé, Michael) and Isaac and stepdaughter, Laura (Ed) Gilbert and their children, Christina and Nathan. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Emma, Kahlynn, Gracie, Asher, Rori, Selah, Hosanna, Azariah, Cornelius, Ezra, Etho, Elliana and Parvati.

Doug was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew McIntosh.

Doug is also survived by his biological son, Todd (Ginger) Channels and their two children, Kennedy and Aubrey and biological daughter, Dana Channels and her two children, Abby and Vincenzo.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hope Christian Fellowship – Salem, located at 1909 N. Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.