Gerald Clarence Hunsbarger, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 12, 2021, Gerald Clarence Hunsbarger, Jr., age 95 of Austintown, Ohio, passed away in Briarfield Manor after a short illness.

He was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on February 10, 1926 to Gerald Clarence, Sr. and Louise (Lousha) Hunsbarger.

Gerald is survived by his children, Tina Mcquiston of Youngstown, Phillip Hunsbarger and Richard Hunsbarger and their families.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

