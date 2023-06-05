EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Semon, age 86, of East Palestine passed away at Masternick Memorial Health Care on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

He was born December 7, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Eva (Druga) Semon.

He and his wife, Nancy, owned and operated their own company, Maple Leaf Frames until his wife’s passing. He was also employed as a drag line operator and worked at Franklin Furniture.

George was a man of many talents. He was a master carpenter and he loved to build houses.

He was also of the Roman Catholic faith.

He married his beloved wife, Nancy (Dishong) Semon, on December 6, 1958. They were able to share 32 years together until Nancy’s passing in 1991. We take solace in the fact that they are once again together.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Laura (Ed) Semon Barnhouse of East Palestine, Ohio and grandchildren, Scott Landsberger (fiance, Katie) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Adam Landsberger (fiancée, Krista) of North Lima, Ohio and Christopher Barnhouse of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Eva Semon and brother, Edward Semon.

A private service will be held by the family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

