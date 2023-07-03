Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Nitro” Caskey Jr., who was lovingly known as “The King” passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023.

He was born July 28, 1964, the son of George Caskey Sr. and Dorothy (Gmzyminski) Caskey.

He worked as a quality control specialist at SSP for many years. In his heart, he was a lifelong biker. He enjoyed being with his family and he was immensely proud of being a high member of the Farkile family.

George was a member of The Sons Rider Group with VFW 472. He was also a member of the Relay for Life team, Flamingo Mafia. He proudly wore the color pink or flamingos to show his support for a cause that was close to his heart.

He is survived by his two wives, Rosa T. Sheets and Tracy L. Greene; daughter, Terri L. Schnieder; grandchildren, Kathryn N. Castle, Logan J. Schnieder; Joey A. Harkless and his brother from another mother, Spider.

He also leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Ann (Caskey) Ricker; his niece, Deirdre E. Kelly; nephew, Sean M. Kelly; and grand-niece, Quinn Oseguada.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George William Caskey Sr. and Dorothy Laura (Grzyminski) Caskey.

