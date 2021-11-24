George J. Savarin, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Savarin, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 12, 2021 with his children by his side.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 25, 1948 to George and Theresa (Corradetti) Savarin.

He was a lifelong resident of Austintown and graduated from Fitch High School in 1967.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

He especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin, hiking, gardening, playing guitar, fishing and woodworking. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family sharing old stories and traditions. George was the kind of person that if you had the pleasure of meeting, you would certainly not forget him, his long beard, strong personality and humor…to his love of life and laughter.

George is survived by his daughter, Heather (Jay) Walton and son, Tim Flick; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Savarin and John (Sharon) Savarin; three beloved grandchildren, Nevaeh, Maddox, and Maley Walton; one adopted granddaughter, Jody Stark and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Theresa Lintz, Philomena “Phyllis” Began and Judith Santilli.

No public memorial services will be held. Instead, celebrate his life and how you knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held at his family cabin in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

