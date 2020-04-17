George J. Huston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, George J. Huston, age 45, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Youngstown on November 19, 1974 to James and Mary (Biroscak) Huston.

Besides his father, George is survived by his children, George Huston, Daisy Huston and Joseph Huston and other family members.

George was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Huston.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George J. Huston, please visit our floral store.